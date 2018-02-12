Update: Man critical after being stabbed in Dunstable street

A man is critically ill in hospital after being stabbed in a Dunstable street yesterday.

Police were called just before 1.45pm to reports of a man with stab wounds in High Street South.

The victim is believed to have been stabbed in a silver car while it was parked in a bus stop outside A5 Food and Wine shortly before police were called. He then made his way into The White Swan which is opposite the bus stop, and emergency services were alerted.

He was taken to hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

Detective Sergeant Claire Case, from Bedfordshire Police’s Serious and Complex Investigation Team, said: “This incident took place in the middle of the day in a busy high street, and there were a number of people in the area as well as cars driving past who may have seen the car while it was parked in the bus stop. We’d really like to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time who saw the car in the area.

“It’s unacceptable to carry a knife - I’d like to reassure the public that a thorough investigation is ongoing and we are determined to find the person responsible.”

The incident is being treated as isolated, but the force will increase its presence in the area over the next few days with officers and PCSOs conducting extra high-visibility reassurance patrols.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 101 quoting Operation Stormy. Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit the Bedfordshire Police online reporting centre.