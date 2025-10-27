Van driver hit with fine after caught driving in Dunstable without insurance

Seized van. Picture: Dunstable and Houghton Regis Community Policing Team

A van driver in Dunstable will have some points added to his record after he was caught driving without insurance.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dunstable Community Policing officers noticed a female making off from officers and getting into the passenger side of a van. The officers followed the van on foot and it stopped after about 50 metres.

After talking with those in the van, officers found they had no insurance to drive it. The journey was cut short when the male driver was reported and the van was seized.

The force said: “Points and fine incoming for the offender. Driving is a privilege but with this privilege comes responsibility, get insured, get road tax and make sure your vehicles are roadworthy.”