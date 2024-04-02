Van seized in Luton after 'three-year-old' child spotted on passenger's lap

The driver was uninsured – and the van had no MOT
Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston
Published 2nd Apr 2024, 12:37 BST
Updated 2nd Apr 2024, 12:37 BST
The scene after pulling over the vehicle in Luton. Picture: BCH Road Policing UnitThe scene after pulling over the vehicle in Luton. Picture: BCH Road Policing Unit
The scene after pulling over the vehicle in Luton. Picture: BCH Road Policing Unit

A van has been seized after being pulled over by police who spotted a toddler sitting in the passenger’s lap.

Police from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit stopped the van – and discovered the driver had no insurance, both of the front tyres were so worn that the cords were exposed, the windscreen was cracked and one of the tail lights was broken. Unsurprisingly, the MOT had also run out.