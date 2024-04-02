A van has been seized after being pulled over by police who spotted a toddler sitting in the passenger’s lap.

Police from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit stopped the van – and discovered the driver had no insurance, both of the front tyres were so worn that the cords were exposed, the windscreen was cracked and one of the tail lights was broken. Unsurprisingly, the MOT had also run out.