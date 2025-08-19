Van seized in Toddington after driver caught with cracked windscreen, no seat belt and expired provisional licence
Along the M1, near Toddington, officers from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit pulled over a van.
They had spotted the driver using his mobile, not wearing his seat belt and had a large crack in the windscreen.
The officers said: “Not great considering he has an expired provisional driving licence.”
The vehicle was seized and the driver was reported.
When asked if the officers had been in an unmarked car, they said: “Nope. Which is why using your phone is dangerous and carries the penalties it does. It is a huge distraction, so much so that the driver didn’t spot the marked car.”