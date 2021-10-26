Vehicle had window smashed and petrol poured inside during attempted arson attack in Luton

Police are appealing for witnesses

Beds Police are appealing for witnesses after an attempted arson in Luton on Friday (22 October).

At around 11.55pm, emergency services were called to an attempted arson in Solway Road South after a vehicle had its window broken and petrol was poured inside.

Two suspects were seen to make off from the scene.

Detective Constable Jim McKeane from Bedfordshire Police’s Crime Investigation Department, investigating, said: “We want to speak to anyone who might have witnessed this incident or anything suspicious around that time.

“Any information, no matter how small, can help us build a better picture of the circumstances surrounding this attempted arson.”

Anyone with information is asked to come forward by contacting police online at bedfordshire.police.uk/report or by calling 101 and quoting reference number 40/56411/21.