Police were told that the event had been cancelled

Two vehicles were seized by police during an unlicensed car meet event in Dunstable and Houghton Regis at the weekend, which saw a high speed pursuit end in a driver being arrested.

On Sunday (November 5), police from the Dunstable and Houghton Regis Community Policing Team went to the site of a car meet up that had previously been cancelled on social media. The organiser was issued with a community protection warning over the planned event after it was advertised online, with people asked to bring fireworks and cheap tires.

A Facebook post from the policing team said: “Unfortunately that didn't stop people attending. We responded with Operation Monochrome. We were anything but black and white! We put together a sea of blue and hi-vis in a bid to reduce the effects these meets have on the residents.”

Lights on a police car. PICTURE: Dunstable and Houghton Regis Community Policing Team

Organisers of such events were encouraged to work with Bedfordshire Police and Central Bedfordshire Council if they want to host car meets in the future.

The police explained: “Whilst we don't wish to stop people socialising and showcasing their vehicles we will enforce road traffic laws and anti-social behaviour. Dunstable and Houghton Regis will not be used as a race track putting themselves and other road users at risk!”

On Sunday, two vehicles were seized for traffic related offences and a dispersal order was made by the police. To end the night, a driver was arrested for numerous offences after a high speed pursuit involving the police helicopter.

