Victim named in Luton murder investigation

A man who died in Luton on Sunday (February 27) has been named, as officers urge anyone with information to come forward.

A murder investigation was launched after police were called to an address in New Town Street, Luton, shortly after 5am on Sunday morning following the discovery of a body.

The victim has been formally identified as 33-year-old Saul Murray, from Luton.

Saul Murray

A post mortem examination carried out yesterday (Tuesday) revealed that Mr Murray died from blood loss from a knife wound.

Detectives from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit arrested a woman in her 30s on suspicion of murder, but she has since been released under investigation. Further enquiries are ongoing and investigators continue to appeal for information.

Detective Inspector Dale Mepstead, who is leading the investigation, said: “Our thoughts remain with Mr Murray’s family and friends at this incredibly sad time.

“Our enquiries are continuing at pace to establish the events leading up to Mr Murray’s death, and we continue to seek the public’s help in piecing together what has taken place.

“If you were in the area between 3am and 5am and saw anything suspicious, or if you have any other information that could help our enquires, please get in touch right away.”

Anyone with information can speak to a police officer, or contact the investigation team via www.beds.police.uk or by calling 101 and quoting Operation Boxsky.