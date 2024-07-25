Victim ‘punched to ground’ by two men in Luton robbery

Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston
Published 25th Jul 2024, 09:42 BST
Updated 25th Jul 2024, 09:42 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
A man was punched to the ground by a pair of attackers in a robbery in Luton on Monday.

The victim was approached by two men in Bloomfield Avenue at around 3pm on Monday.

The pair punched him to the ground and stole his wallet and money before running off.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

One of the attackers was Black, aged around 35 years old, with long black hair and was wearing a black tracksuit. The second was white Caucasian, around 40 years old, with short blonde curly hair. Police say he had a limp and spoke with a stutter.

Anyone with information should contact 101 or report it online quoting reference 334 for July 22.