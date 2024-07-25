Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man was punched to the ground by a pair of attackers in a robbery in Luton on Monday.

The victim was approached by two men in Bloomfield Avenue at around 3pm on Monday.

The pair punched him to the ground and stole his wallet and money before running off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One of the attackers was Black, aged around 35 years old, with long black hair and was wearing a black tracksuit. The second was white Caucasian, around 40 years old, with short blonde curly hair. Police say he had a limp and spoke with a stutter.