Victim seriously injured after assault outside Luton park

Bedfordshire Police car. Picture: Olivia Preston

A person was left with a serious injury after being attacked outside the entrance to a park in Luton yesterday (Tuesday, September 16).

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The assault happened between 2pm and 2.30pm by the main entrance to Wardown Park, opposite the alley leading to Bath Road.

Detectives want witnesses to come forward to help with their investigation. The force said: “We are particularly keen to hear from anyone who might have dashcam footage of the incident or events leading up to it.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact us online quoting incident 209 of 16 September.”