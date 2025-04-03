Victim seriously injured in attack by group of armed men in Luton

Police news.

A man has been seriously injured after being attacked by a group of younger men in Luton.

Police were called to Grantham Road just before 10pm on Monday, March 31 after the group got into an argument with the victim before attacking him.

He was taken to hospital and is being treated for serious, but not life changing injuries.

The suspects were described as around seven young men – all wearing dark clothing and carrying weapons.

Detective Constable Monika Gladysz from Bedfordshire Police said: “We are following multiple lines of enquiry to piece together the events of this incident, and are keen to hear from anyone with information, doorbell or dashcam footage.

“We understand this may be distressing to members of our community, and as a force we have increased officers on patrol in the area to help reassure residents and deter further activity.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Bedfordshire Police on 101 or report online at quoting 40/17771/25.