Victim stabbed in arm after group attack in Luton

Bedfordshire Police car. Picture: Olivia Preston

A man was stabbed during an attack by group of young males in Luton this week.

Police were called to The incident happened outside the Cross Ways Express Food and Wine, in Farley Hill, just after 10.30pm on Monday.

The group started a fight with the victim, before one of them took out a knife and stabbed him in the arm.

Bedfordshire Police said: “Anyone with information or who witnessed the incident is asked to report online here: https://orlo.uk/sxQ5J or via 101 quoting reference 40/29392/25.”