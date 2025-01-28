Victim stabbed in fight with three men in Luton

Police car.

A man has been seriously injured in Luton after being stabbed during a fight with three other men.

The fight happened in Eighth Avenue just before 6pm on Friday, January 24.

The victim was taken to hospital with stab wounds, which were not believed to be life-threatening.

The three suspects are believed to be of Asian heritage – but no further description is available.

Detective Constable Joseph Berry, investigating, said: “This shocking incident took place at a busy time of day, and is simply not acceptable to witness on our streets.

“We are increasing our community presence as a response to this and other incidents in the county.

“We are carrying out several of lines of enquiry and would urge anyone who witnessed the attack to contact us via our website or on 101, quoting the reference 40/4489/25.”