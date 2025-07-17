Victim threatened and assaulted by two men in Luton robbery
The incident happened at around 10pm on Thursday, July 10 on Church Street near the double roundabout.
The victim’s watch – a silver Omega with a green face – was stolen.
The offenders are described as two men in their early 20s of Asian heritage, both wearing dark-coloured hoodies with their hoods up. One is described as 6ft with a thick stubbly beard. The second is around 5ft 7ins with no facial hair. He spoke with an English accent.
Anyone who witnessed the incident, saw anything suspicious in the area at the time, or has relevant dashcam or CCTV footage is urged to contact police online or by calling 101, quoting reference 40/39677/25.
Information can also be provided anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.