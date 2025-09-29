Victim threatened by three men with sword in ‘brazen’ Luton robbery

A man has had his moped stolen in Luton after he was threatened by three men in balaclavas at the weekend.

At around 4.30pm on Friday (September 26), the victim had pulled over in Acworth Crescent and was approached by three men.

They threatened him with a weapon described as a sword and stole his moped.

The suspects are described as two white men and one Black man; all dressed in black and wearing balaclavas at the time.

Detective Constable Ellie Smith said: “This was a brazen robbery carried out in broad daylight, and we’re keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed anything suspicious in the area at the time.

“If you have any information, or if you have CCTV or doorbell footage that could assist our investigation, please get in touch.”

Anyone with information or footage is asked to report online or call 101, quoting reference 40/55549/25.

