Victims dragged out of car and assaulted with a metal pole by masked gang in Luton attack

The men – who were left needing hospital treatment – were sitting in a car in Repton Close between 10pm and 11pm yesterday evening (December 7) when they were attacked by the gang of four or five people.

PC Tejan Patel, investigating, said: “This was a nasty and violent assault which saw two men suffer injuries requiring hospital treatment. We’re in the early stages of the investigation and are committed to finding those responsible, however we need the public’s help. If you were in the area and witnessed the incident, or have any dash cam or CCTV footage of a group of people wearing dark clothing in the area at that time, please do get in touch with us.”