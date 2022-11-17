Victims of Houghton Regis fatal stabbings named as families pay tribute

The investigation was launched after police were called to Tithe Farm Road following reports of a hit and run. Two men were pronounced dead at the scene, while a third was taken to hospital with serious injuries. The victims have today (November 17) been formally identified as 39-year-old Adam Fanelli and 27-year-old Patrick Howard, both of Houghton Regis.

In a tribute, Adam’s family said: “Words could never explain the impact this tragedy has had, and will forever hold, over our family and this community. Our thoughts and prayers of strength are with the other families involved. Adam was undoubtedly a loving and devoted dad to his three wonderful children. For someone small in stature he had an extremely larger than life character and a heart bigger than a house. He was a person that emulated ‘once met never forgotten’ in every way possible. He’s going to be missed eternally, leaving a void that could never be filled. The family would like to thank everyone for their messages of support and beautiful tributes to both Adam and Pat.”

Also paying tribute, Patrick’s family said: “Patrick was the most lovable, cheeky chap you could meet. He would have done anything for anybody and had the biggest heart of gold. He was the heart and soul of the community, with not a person who didn’t love him. Patrick will be missed immensely and has left such a hole in too many hearts. If love could have saved Patrick, he would have lived forever. Adam’s family will forever be in our hearts and prayers.”

Patrick Howard (left) and Adam Fanelli. Images: Bedfordshire Police.

Two men have been charged, and a third arrested, as police continue their investigation into the deaths.

T/Detective Superintendent Carl Foster, from the Bedfordshire Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, said: “Our thoughts remain with the loved ones of both Adam and Patrick, we also wish the third victim a full and speedy recovery. I wish to renew my thanks to everyone who has come forward with information so far. Our enquires into the events leading up to this fatal stabbing are ongoing, and we are still keen to hear from anyone that can support our investigation. This is an extremely violent incident that has taken place in a community that has been greatly affected. We are committed to ensuring anyone involved in this brutal attack is brought to justice.”

Anyone with information can contact the investigation team via beds.police.uk/ro/report or by calling 101 and quoting Operation Crux. Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

For more information on how we’re working to tackle knife crime during Operation Sceptre, click here: https://www.beds.police.uk/police-forces/bedfordshire-police/areas/campaigns/campaigns/endchildexploitation/

If you have concerns about a young person that may be impacted by knife crime, our partners at the Violence and Exploitation Reduction Unit offer tailored support to young and vulnerable people affected by knife crime and gang activity: https://bedsveru.org/referrals/