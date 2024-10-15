Victim's scream scares off would-be robbers who tried to steal vehicle in Caddington

Police news.

An attempted robbery took place in Caddington last night (October 14) – but luckily the would-be robbers were frightened off by the victim's scream.

Three males wearing masks approached a vehicle in Dunstable Road just before 9.55pm and demanded that the owner hand over the keys.

But the passenger screamed, causing the suspects to run back to their vehicle and make off.

Luton Community Policing Team stated: "Anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage from around the area, which may feature a grey hatchback car, is asked to contact us via 101 using reference 40/57307/24."