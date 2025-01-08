Victims threatened at knifepoint during attempted robbery in Luton

Published 8th Jan 2025
Police are looking for three men after two people were threatened at knifepoint in Luton this week.

A dark blue Ford Mondeo pulled up behind a van parked in The Crossway, in Farley Hill, at around 7.50pm on Monday, January 6.

The suspects forced the two occupants out of their vehicle, but fled the scene after the victims ran into a nearby shop.

The first suspect is described as Black, with a muscular build, and was wearing a grey tracksuit and blue surgical gloves.

The second and third suspects are described as white, and both were wearing a black tracksuit, one with a white strip down the side, and face masks.

Anyone with information or potential CCTV or dashcam footage of the incident is asked to report online or call 101, quoting reference 40/1029/25.

