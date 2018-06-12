Video: Arrest after man caused early morning traffic chaos in Luton

A man has been arrested on suspicious of indecent exposure after an incident on Hucklesby Way in Luton this morning.

The police were called after the man was spotted weaving among traffic on the road and lying down in the road, bringing commuter traffic to a halt.

A police spokesman said: “We were called just after 7.30am by a number of members of the public reporting concern for the welfare of a man in Hucklesby Way, Luton. Officers attended, and after being taken to hospital, the man was arrested on suspicion of indecent exposure.”