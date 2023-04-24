A video released by Bedfordshire Police has shown the aftermath of a violent clashes between rival gangs in Luton to encourage people to report suspected cannabis factories.

In March 2021, guns were fired and several people were seen fighting with weapons after an attempted break into a house used to grow cannabis. Last week, three men were jailed for more than 26 years after the incident.

Now detectives have called on communities to report possible drug factories to avoid similar violence in neighbourhoods around the county.

The video showed police raiding a house in Luton

New figures have rescaled the force uncovered 128 cannabis factories across the county over the past year – one every three days.

Around a quarter of these were discovered following reports of burglaries at these locations, with rival drugs gangs often targeting them to steal the drugs and disrupt rival criminal operations.

Detective Chief Inspector Dani Bailey, Bedfordshire Police’s drugs lead, said: “This incident highlights the significant violence these gangs are capable of. It is lucky that no innocent party was injured.”

He explained: “We need you to spot these criminal networks and report them so we can stop these ruthless gangs and the violence they cause.”

Here are some signs to spot a property which could be used as a cannabis factory:

- Lots of visitors at unsocial hours throughout the day and night.

- Blacked out windows or condensation on the windows, even when it is not cold outside.

- Bright lights in rooms throughout the night.

- Electricity meters being tampered with/altered and new cabling, sometimes leading to street lighting. High electricity bills could also be an indicator.

- A powerful, distinctive, sweet, sickly aroma and noise from fans.

- Lots of work or deliveries of equipment to an address, particularly those associated with growing plants indoors without soil such as heaters and lighting.

- An excessive amount of plant pots, chemicals, fertilisers and compost.