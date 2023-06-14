A man from Luton who forced a woman to marry him and physically and mentally abused her has become the first person to be convicted of the offence in Bedfordshire.

Kulbir Singh Moroak, of Roman Road, had forced the woman into marriage so he could stay in the UK – but he was brought to justice after a concerned friend contacted the police to report the abuse in November.

The victim told police how Moroak had subjected her to physical and verbal abuse for months and forced her into marriage.

He was found guilty yesterday.

Due to the fear Moroak had put in her, the victim was reluctant to support an investigation at first. The situation escalated after a second incident when Moroak assaulted her and then forced her to speed away from the police to prevent his arrest.

Officers stopped the vehicle and found the victim in extreme distress. She was taken to hospital while Moroak was arrested and taken into custody.

The victim found the courage to support the police investigation, detailing the physical abuse and controlling behaviour she had been subjected to for months.

The abuse was part of a ploy by 28-year-old Moroak, who had remained in the country illegally and was hoping to use his marriage to get a UK passport and visa.

Yesterday (June 14) at Luton Crown Court, Moroak was found guilty of forced marriage, coercive and controlling behaviour, three counts of common assault and two counts of intentional strangulation.

There were five further counts of assault and intentional strangulation which were not proceeded with. Bedfordshire Police have refused to release a picture of Moroak until he has been sentenced, which is due to be on July 21.

Detective Sergeant Nash Hussain, from Bedfordshire Police’s specialist Emerald domestic abuse team, said: “We are working tirelessly around the clock to put violent perpetrators like this behind bars.”

“I cannot commend the survivor in this case highly enough for her bravery. She was under unimaginable psychological pressure not to speak to us and I am so proud of her for overcoming her fear and finding the courage to report what was happening to her.”