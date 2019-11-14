Violent robber jailed for Luton break-in after victim strikes back with crowbar

A thug has been jailed for nine-and-a-half years today (Thursday) at Luton Crown Court after pleading guilty to a violent robbery in Luton in May this year.

Kevin Mupemui, 33, of Downs Road, Luton, was charged with robbery and possession of an offensive weapon, after he was forensically matched to a violent burglary in Luton.

Kevin Mupemui

In the early afternoon of Wednesday 1 May, a man was disturbed in his home by a noise.

When he went to investigate, he was faced by two masked intruders. One of pair threatened him with a knife and demanded to know the location of a safe.

The victim showed the men the safe and opened it for them, but was attacked with a stun gun numerous times.

The offenders took the safe and its contents and, as they made their way out, the victim managed to hit one of the offenders with a crowbar, before they drove away in a white Mercedes E-Class.

The crowbar injury on Mupemui's back

When examined by police, the crowbar was forensically matched to Mupemui. When officers went to arrest Mupemui at his home, a white Mercedes registered in his name, and matching the description of the vehicle seen by the victim, was parked outside his address.

Officers also found a balaclava at the location.

During an examination, the mark left by the crowbar was found on Mupemui’s back.

Mupemui was sentenced to nine years and six months for one count of robbery. He also received a three year sentence to run consecutively for possession of a knife and two years, also consecutive, for possession of a stun gun.

The crowbar

DC Jason Wheeler said: “This was a brazen day time robbery on an unsuspecting victim. Mupemui was forensically linked to this incident which, along with numerous other pieces of evidence, left him with little choice but to plead guilty.

“This was a terrifying ordeal for the victim and we are satisfied with the lengthy jail term imposed by the court. Hopefully this result will bring the victim a sense of justice."

In a personal statement, the victim said: “This is the worst thing that has happened to me in my life. I am still scared in my own home. I am on a state of high alert all the time. I do not see how I will feel better. I am just glad that my family wasn’t there to witness this.

“This person has ruined my life and I only hope that one day I will be able to answer my own door without being in fear.”