A man has been given a two-year sentence after setting up a camera to spy on someone and record footage without their knowledge.

Ian Gibbs, 43, was arrested earlier this year after police received a report that a hidden camera had been set up in the victim’s private space.

When officers searched his phone, they found a number of searches had been made which appeared to relate to covert recording equipment, including a small cube-shaped camera.

A number of indecent images of children were also discovered on his device.

Ian Gibbs pleaded guilty to voyeurism, installing equipment with the intent to commit voyeurism and taking and making indecent images of children

He was sentenced at Luton Crown Court today (Tuesday) to a total of 24 months; a minimum of 12 months custodial and the remaining time on licence.

Detective Constable Nina Bradbury from Bedfordshire Police’s Protecting Vulnerable Persons team, said: “This type of offence is unacceptable and can have a huge impact on the victim, so I’m glad that Gibbs pleaded guilty and took responsibility for his actions.

“Voyeurism can often escalate into more serious offences, which is why we take such reports seriously to prevent further predatory behaviour.