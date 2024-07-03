The third banner was targeted. Image: Pride in Luton.

"Be proud. Be loud. Be unapologetically who you are," is the message from Pride in Luton after its third banner was destroyed.

Today (July 3), the event organisers annouced that the Stockwood Road advertisement had been targeted yet again, and torn into three pieces.

But the Pride in Luton team are remaining strong, and in response, a 'Wall of Positivity' will be created in paper on Saturday (July 6).

Co-chairs of Pride in Luton, Rosie Besnu and Jesse Bryce, said: "After a third banner has been destroyed by someone determined to undermine a diverse community, we are more defiant and determined than ever to make sure Saturday's event is bigger, better, and more queer than ever before.

"We are asking everyone who supports the LGBTIQ+ community including our allies to attend and send a strong message to our community that you are welcome and loved in Luton.

"A wall is being created for messages of support to be left upon, which then will be turned into art for us at other future events.

"So the message is clear, be loud, be proud, and be unapologetically you, and join us on Saturday 6th July 1pm onwards in the Hat District."

The third banner was erected on June 27, along with support from Community Cohesion Sergeant Phil Boyd, who said that the police would "continue to emphasise zero-tolerance for hate of any kind."