Bedfordshire Police vehicles. Picture: Tony Margiocchi

A wanted man from Luton as been charged after a string of break-ins.

Graham Pinsent, 54, of Stuart Street, was charged with five burglaries and one count of criminal damage yesterday (Tuesday). The spate of break-ins had happened across Bedford and Luton in March.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He had already been wanted in connection with other offences.