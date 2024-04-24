Wanted man from Luton charged after string of burglaries
Break-ins happened across Luton and Bedford last month
A wanted man from Luton as been charged after a string of break-ins.
Graham Pinsent, 54, of Stuart Street, was charged with five burglaries and one count of criminal damage yesterday (Tuesday). The spate of break-ins had happened across Bedford and Luton in March.
He had already been wanted in connection with other offences.
Bedfordshire Police says it attended 100 per cent of reported burglaries last month.