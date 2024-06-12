Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A wanted man has been jailed after he was found with a samurai sword strapped to his body in Luton.

Two police officers came across 48-year-old Ruieel Ahmed, who was wanted to recall to prison, last Friday in the town.

They searched him and found the 50cm sword strapped to his body. The man was arrested and taken into custody before being sentenced to four months behind bars.

