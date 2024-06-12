Wanted man jailed after being caught with samurai sword in Luton

Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston
Published 12th Jun 2024, 12:32 BST
Updated 12th Jun 2024, 15:40 BST
A wanted man has been jailed after he was found with a samurai sword strapped to his body in Luton.

Two police officers came across 48-year-old Ruieel Ahmed, who was wanted to recall to prison, last Friday in the town.

They searched him and found the 50cm sword strapped to his body. The man was arrested and taken into custody before being sentenced to four months behind bars.

Luton Community Policing Team said: “Swift action and an attentive approach from these two bobbies on the beat resulted in both the positive identification of a wanted individual and the prevention of a potentially tragic and dangerous ending.”