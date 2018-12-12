Warning after dog-napping attempt in Biggleswade

Pet owners are being warned to be on their guard after an attempted dog-napping in Biggleswade yesterday (Tuesday).

Bedfordshire Police officers are investigating the attempted robbery of a woman in Sun Street.

At around 12.15pm, the woman was walking her dog, a border terrier, when a car stopped next to her. One of the passengers left the car, approached the victim and demanded that she hand over the dog, which she refused to do.

The traffic building up behind the stopped car prompted one of the car passengers to shout at the offender to move on, and he returned to the vehicle and left the scene.

The man who left the vehicle is described as white, slim, in his late teens to early twenties, clean shaven with dark hair. His vehicle is described as silver Suzuki Jimny, with black stickers on the rear windscreen. It is thought to have contained a further three men.

Dave Heaslip, from the Crime Bureau Team who is investigating this incident, said: “We understand that dogs aren’t just a pet, they are part of the family, so we are keen to track these offenders. The victim is understandably shaken up as she made it clear that they would be leaving empty handed.

“We are keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident, particularly those in the queuing traffic, or who have seen the described vehicle and its occupants around the time of the incident.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Bedfordshire Police on 101 or visit their online reporting centre and quote reference number 40/43606/18.

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.