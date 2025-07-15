WATCH: Armed police arrest gang running £600k Luton to Worcester drugs network - who are now behind bars

Nine people have been jailed for running a £600k drugs network between Luton and Worcester.

The nine people, including three from Luton, ran the Nico line supplying cocaine, crack cocaine and heroin. In total they made 24 journeys between the two areas, supplying an estimated £600,000 worth of drugs.

The gang openly flaunted their lavish lifestyles on social media, showing off designer watches and wads of cash.

But all that came to an end when they were banged up for a total of 30 years on Friday (July 11).

Top row: Hashim Malik, Hussain Akhtar and Karim Moustati. Bottom Row: Max Didcote, Muhiz Jamshed and Saood Ali. Pictures supplied by West Mercia Police

Ringleader Hashim Malik, aged 29 and from Roydon Close in Luton, was sentenced to nine years and two months.

Muhiz Jamshed, 24 and from Dallow Road, Luton was sentenced to five years and two months.

Talor Benford, from Links Way, Luton was sentenced to one year and three months.

Also jailed were Max Didcote, 21, and from Victoria Street, Worcester who was sentenced to four years and 10 months. He was also sentenced for coercive control and intentional strangulation.

Saood Ali, 24, and from Lark Hill, Worcester – sentenced to 4 years and 2 months.

Karim Moustati, 23, and from Grasmere Drive, Worcester – sentenced to 4 years.

Hussain Akhtar, 42, and from St Pauls Street, Worcester – sentenced to 2 years and 7 months.

Myles Price, 20, from Worcester and Amy Deacon, from Victoria Street, Worcester were each handed a suspended sentence of two years.

It follows an extensive investigation by West Mercia Police’s Serious and Organised Crime Unit (SOCU), which launched a relentless operation against the gang.

Investigators identified the ringleader as Hashim Malik, supported by his trusted right-hand men Karim Moustati and Saood Ali, courier Muhiz Jamshed and beneath them Max Didcote, Hussain Akhtar, Myles Price and Amy Deacon who acted as foot soldiers, street dealers, and ‘baggers’.

The gang used a cloud-based notes system to track drug orders, monitor debts, and manage their illegal trade efficiently. Over time, they flooded Worcester with more than 6kg of cocaine, crack cocaine, and heroin.

And police found Saood Ali attempted to purchase a firearm from Talor Benford on more than one occasion.

However, their luck ran out last year when armed officers carried out a series of targeted arrests, dismantling the operation and ensuring key members were put behind bars.

Detective Constable Chris Dougan, of West Mercia Police’s SOCU, said: “This was a large and detailed investigation that led to an organised crime group being dismantled. In doing so, we’ve prevented hundreds of thousands of pounds' worth of Class A drugs from hitting the streets of Worcester.

“I am pleased to see the key players receive significant prison sentences that reflect the seriousness of their crimes. Putting the gang behind bars for several years can only be a good thing for Worcester.

“Tackling serious and organised crime is a priority, and we will continue to focus our efforts on disrupting the criminal behaviour of those who bring harm to our communities.”