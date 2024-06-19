Watch as police in Luton find over 1,000 cannabis plants while responding to attempted break in
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Luton patrol team was called an attempted burglary on Latimer Road on Sunday morning (June 16). Several suspects fled the scene, but were picked up by police.
Five people were arrested on suspicion of attempted burglary, and three of them were also arrested on suspicion of possession of Class A drugs.
The force said its investigations are ongoing. The police explained: “You can help to spot the signs of a potential cannabis factory. If you see a building with any of the following activity or changes, then report it to us via 101 or online.
“Frequent visitors to a property at unsocial hours throughout the day and night. Blacked out windows or condensation on the windows, even when it is not cold outside.
“Bright lights in rooms throughout the night. Electricity meters being tampered with/altered and new cabling, sometimes leading to street lighting. High electricity bills could also be an indicator.
"A powerful, distinctive, sweet, sickly aroma and noise from fans. Lots of work or deliveries of equipment to an address, particularly those associated with growing plants indoors without soil such as heaters and lighting. An excessive amount of plant pots, chemicals, fertilisers and compost.”