More than 1,000 cannabis plants were discovered in “substantial cannabis factory” in Luton at the weekend by officers responding to an attempted break in.

The Luton patrol team was called an attempted burglary on Latimer Road on Sunday morning (June 16). Several suspects fled the scene, but were picked up by police.

Five people were arrested on suspicion of attempted burglary, and three of them were also arrested on suspicion of possession of Class A drugs.

The force said its investigations are ongoing. The police explained: “You can help to spot the signs of a potential cannabis factory. If you see a building with any of the following activity or changes, then report it to us via 101 or online.

A still from the bodycam footage of the discovery. Picture: Beds Police

“Frequent visitors to a property at unsocial hours throughout the day and night. Blacked out windows or condensation on the windows, even when it is not cold outside.

“Bright lights in rooms throughout the night. Electricity meters being tampered with/altered and new cabling, sometimes leading to street lighting. High electricity bills could also be an indicator.