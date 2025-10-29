Watch dramatic chase as drug dealer caught outside Luton student housing mid-deal
Staff at the university accommodation called the police after spotting a suspicious vehicle near Fitzroy Court.
Mohammed Bukhari, 26, was challenged by officers as he approached the vehicle. He was chased down after he tried to flee and was arrested after being found with wraps of Class A drugs in his pockets and down his trousers, along with multiple phones.
Messages on the phones revealed he was actively coordinating drug deals, including texts sent just minutes before his arrest. They also showed he was directing others in the supply of Class A drugs, including heroin, cocaine and crack cocaine.
During a search of his home address, investigators found significant quantities of individually packaged drugs, as well as a large block of drugs, confirmed to be heroin.
In total, nearly £90,000 worth of drugs were seized, along with drug paraphernalia, weapons and hundreds of pounds in cash.
Bukhari, of Ashton Road, Luton, pleaded guilty to three counts of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs, two counts of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, and possession of Class B drugs.
He was sentenced yesterday (Tuesday, October 28) at Luton Crown Court to a total of 34 months behind bars.
Detective Constable Tilly-May Rolt from Bedfordshire Police’s Drugs Focus Desk, who led the investigation, said: “Bukhari was a central player in a large-scale drug network, responsible for pushing dangerous Class A drugs into our communities.
“Thanks to the intelligence reported to us, we were able to act quickly and dismantle a major part of this operation.
“We’ll keep targeting those who profit from drugs and the harm they cause, and we urge everyone to report suspicious activity to us. Your information could be key to helping us continue to break down organised crime.”