WATCH: HGV driver who crashed into stopped car on the M1 near Luton is jailed

A heavy goods vehicle driver who crashed into a stationary car on the M1 has been sentenced to more than two years in prison.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mark McNeil, 52, and from Hertfordshire, was driving the HGV on the southbound carriageway of the M1 shortly before 5.40am on Wednesday, December 13, 2023.

But he failed to see a stopped Toyota Prius in lane one – which was marked as closed and being used as a hard shoulder at the time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The impact left the then 50-year-old driver of the car with life-long serious injuries.

McNeil appeared in Luton Crown Court on Friday (September 5) and was handed 28 months' immediate imprisonment for causing serious injury by dangerous driving, and a three year driving ban.