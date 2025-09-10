WATCH: HGV driver who crashed into stopped car on the M1 near Luton is jailed

By Laura Hutchinson
Published 10th Sep 2025, 17:02 BST
Updated 10th Sep 2025, 17:10 BST
A heavy goods vehicle driver who crashed into a stationary car on the M1 has been sentenced to more than two years in prison.

Mark McNeil, 52, and from Hertfordshire, was driving the HGV on the southbound carriageway of the M1 shortly before 5.40am on Wednesday, December 13, 2023.

But he failed to see a stopped Toyota Prius in lane one – which was marked as closed and being used as a hard shoulder at the time.

The impact left the then 50-year-old driver of the car with life-long serious injuries.

McNeil appeared in Luton Crown Court on Friday (September 5) and was handed 28 months' immediate imprisonment for causing serious injury by dangerous driving, and a three year driving ban.

