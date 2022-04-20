Watch shocking footage of dangerous driver who led police on a high speed chase from Luton to Birmingham at up to 150mph

Syed Reza

Syed Reza, of Sundon Park Road, was sentenced to four years and two months behind bars for what the judge called ‘the worst case of driving that he had ever seen in his courtroom’.

The 25-year-old had refused to stop and led police on a chase all the way from Luton to Birmingham on September 18, 2020.

Reaching speeds of up to 150mph and stretching across seven police force areas, the pursuit involved police officers from Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Joint Protective Services, working alongside colleagues from Northamptonshire Police and West Midlands Police, in a bid to bring him safely to a stop.

After over 80 miles of dangerous driving, and two police cars rammed, Reza was finally stopped and arrested in Birmingham.

But after being released under investigation he fled the country – and was picked up by police at Heathrow Airport when he returned a year later.

Reza pled guilty to four counts of dangerous driving and driving whilst disqualified and was sentenced at Warwick Crown Court on Tuesday, April 12.

In court, Judge Lockhart Q described the pursuit as “the worst case of dangerous driving that he has ever seen in his courtroom”.

Sergeant Ian Leeson, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Roads Policing Unit, said: “This was the most dangerous and protracted pursuit I have ever led in my career as a road policing officer.

“The pursuit travelled through rural and urban areas and it is to my amazement that nobody was injured as a result of the speeds and manner in which Reza was driving. The outcome could have been very different.

“I would like to personally thank Judge Lockhart for recognising the seriousness of this case and also the level of danger that roads policing officers face at work on a daily basis in denying criminals use of the roads.”

Reza was also sentenced for three other pursuits, two from Luton in April 2020 and July 2020 and another in Warwickshire in January 2020.