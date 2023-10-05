Watch the moment a man tried to flee from a Luton cannabis farm in immigration raid

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Footage from the Home Office has shown an immigration offender in Luton running from a cannabis farm before being arrested by officers.

In the early hours of Tuesday morning (October 3), Immigration Enforcement officers arrived at the property in Luton to execute a warrant for the arrest of an immigration offender. Drone footage released by the Home Office shows the man running from the back of the property, jumping over a wall and being chased by immigration officers, before he is arrested.

He was found to be in possession of cannabis, suspected ecstasy pills and £10,000 in cash. The Home Office said: “A substantial cannabis grow was discovered at the house. The case was referred to Bedfordshire Police who were also part of the operation.”