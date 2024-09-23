"We are united": Community gathering in memory of murdered family to be held in Luton square

From left: Giselle, Juliana and Kyle Prosper. Picture: Bedfordshire Police

People across Luton are being invited to a special candle-lit gathering in Wardown Park to remember the three people who were murdered in Marsh Farm.

It comes after officers found three bodies in a flat in Leabank, off Wauluds Bank Drive, on September 13. Although formal identification has yet to take place, the victims are believed to be Juliana Prosper, 48, Kyle Prosper, 16, and Giselle Prosper, 13, all of Leabank.

Nicholas Prosper, 18, and also of Leabank, Luton, was arrested and charged with murder, firearms offences, and possession of a bladed article in connection with the incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He will be at Luton Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on December 5. His trial will start at the same court on March 3 next year.

Yvonne Michele, a community advocate, has organised the remembrance event by the bandstand in Wardown Park this Thursday (September 26) from 7pm.

She said: “I know that the family are mourning and the children are mourning, but there's a wider community in Luton that are also mourning. This about the family, about friends, about our community really coming together in solidarity to stand with the family, to let them know that we are thinking of them. We're praying for them, and we're much love to them in this really difficult time.”

Yvonne has invited people of all faiths to attend the event. She added: “It's important that the family and Luton, as a whole, can see that we are united. This gives us a chance to show solidarity and that we care about each other.”