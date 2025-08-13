A volunteer-run miniature railway in Toddington is rebuilding and replacing items stolen and damaged after vandals targeted the attraction twice this month.

The damage happened on two separate occasions - Sunday, August 3 and Friday, August 8.

Ron Stanbridge, who has run the railway since 1999, says CCTV cameras were damaged, items stolen and a tea hut vandalised.

He said: "Everyone is really upset. In my 26 years at the railway, we have never been subject to such wanton vandalism as this, it is disappointing that it has happened; we are a charity, and so the cost to make repairs will come straight from the money we have earmarked for other projects to improve the railway.”

The mini railway is in the grounds of a pub. Picture: Fancott Miniature Railway

The railway has 24/7 CCTV cameras to monitor the tracks while trains are running.

Footage captured at the site appeared to show young children entering the railway station on both occasions, with an adult assisting them.

The miniature railway first opened in 1975 as the Fancott Light Railway, built to a 10¼-inch gauge. In 1996, a new 7 1⁄4-inch gauge line was opened, and from 2001, volunteers upgraded the tracks, adding a footbridge and signalling.

For the 35 volunteers who look after the railway, it has been a real blow.

Keith Dalkin, chair of the committee, said: ‘Our volunteers were very upset when we saw on the cameras the age of the children, these could be the young people who ride our railway. Our volunteers put a lot of time and effort into keeping the railway running, it’s so disheartening.”

But for Ron, the dangers of entering the railway unauthorised are a real concern for him.

He explained: “It's a dangerous place to be. If you fall over in there, you can end up hitting your head on the track or tripping over the rails. It's not a safe place to be. Hence, that's why it's all fenced off.”

The police are now investigating and have asked for anyone with information to come forward. The force said: “We received a report of criminal damage and theft at Fancott Miniature Railway, believed to have occurred between 5.20pm and 5.50pm on Sunday, August 3.

“Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police on 101 or report online at beds.police.uk/ro/report, quoting reference 40/45423/25.”

Despite support from the community and efforts to repair the railway, volunteers fear more damage could be done.

Ron added: “Now we're just worried every time we go back to the railway to see if there's any more damage done. That's what we're worried about. If they start pulling the track up, then we've got a major, major cost on our hands, because we can't get the rail that easily.

“We don't need the hassle, we don't need the work. We've got enough stuff to do as it is without trying to repair cameras and replant plants back in the plant plots.”