"We reject those who seek to divide us" Bedfordshire authorities speak out about disinformation over 'alleged protests'

Bedfordshire authorities including Luton Council have issued a joint statement calling for people not to share unverified information about alleged protests in the town.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The council joined with other Bedfordshire local authorities including Bedford and Central Bedfordshire councils plus the county’s Police and Crime Commissioner and chair of Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Authority to share the message.

It read: “Along with everyone concerned across our community, we have been watching the deplorable violent events in a number of cities and towns across the UK targeting minority communities and the police with revulsion and grave concern.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Bedfordshire is a safe multicultural county. We, and all our communities, reject extremism, violence and those who seek to divide us.

Luton Borough Council Town Hall. Picture: Olivia Preston

“We are working closely with Bedfordshire Police to monitor any potential local threats very carefully. We also continue to ensure that all community safety partners are fully prepared to respond and protect the public and community if any disorder should occur in any of our towns.”

The council has asked people to report any information about alleged protests with the police.

It explained: “It is critical that everyone understands that the perpetrators of this violent and hateful disorder are actively using high levels of disinformation to magnify and spread fear and confusion, to divert already stretched resources from where they are needed to protect the public.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“For this reason, we would ask everyone to ensure that any information that they receive circulating on social media regarding potential protests, gatherings, threats, hate crimes or other incidents related to the current context is reported immediately and directly into the police via 101/Crimestoppers to be verified.

“It is crucial that information from unofficial sources is not shared more widely. Where and when necessary, Bedfordshire Police will share any credible threats or risks directly with community partners, and if appropriate the wider community.

“Reporting into the police by the appropriate channels is hugely important to provide a clear picture of the actual situation and any threats and risks across Bedfordshire. Together we can all take responsibility to ensure that community tensions are not made worse, the risks of disorder are minimised, and that we work as one community to keep everyone safe.”

Bedfordshire Police confirmed that extra officers will be on duty. Detective Chief Superintendent Duncan Young said: “We appreciate people will be concerned about posts circulating online which reference potential protests in Bedfordshire. We want to reassure communities that we are standing up additional resources to counter any disorder and are working with partners to ensure that residents are safe and supported.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Disinformation is a huge driver of the appalling violence we have seen across the country, and we know a lot of those taking part are doing so in direct response to what they’ve read online. We are continuing to ask the public to refrain from sharing ‘event’ details in any way as it may only serve to increase tension.

“Bedfordshire is a safe multicultural county and we and all our communities reject those who seek to divide and intimidate others.

“Whilst we continue to recognise the right to peaceful protest, we will not tolerate violence or disorder which risks harm to our communities, and we are well prepared to take action..

“Anyone taking part in, or inciting, this kind of behaviour will be dealt with swiftly and robustly.”

Information about a future protest can reported through a web chat or by calling 101. If an incident is in progress, call 999.