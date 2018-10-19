‘We were innocent people trying to have a good time’ Shocking footage of Luton woman mown down by car outside nightclub

A Luton woman suffered life changing injuries after being mown down by a car outside a Wales nightclub

Best friends Emma Nicholls from Luton and Sophie Poole from Birmingham, were innocent bystanders when McCauley Cox ran them over following an earlier dispute with a separate group on April 28 this year.

The two woman, aged 23, were seriously injured as they waited for a taxi outside the Courtyard NIghtclub in Newport.

Today (Friday) they saw 19 years old Cox jailed for 12 years at a young offenders institute.

In an impact statment the friends said: “This week has been a whirlwind of emotions for the both of us. The events that happened on the 28th April 2018 are not something that we take lightly. We had planned a night out in the city, like every girl our age does most weekends. We did not expect anything like this to happen to us. We were innocent people trying to have a good time.

“The actions of McCauley Cox have changed our lives and this is not an over exaggeration.

“This was a horrific ordeal and is not something you ever think will happen to yourself or to your best friend. Not only have we both suffered significant physical injuries, we have also suffered psychological injuries. When a life-changing event like this happens to you, your whole world is turned upside down. Both of us have had to seek out counselling to try and overcome issues such as anxiety and PTSD.

“The events of this night have not only affected us but also our family and friends. This is a hard situation for anyone to deal with especially when it involves a loved one. We are incredibly grateful for the support and love we have received from the people around us.

“We could not have got through this without the support they have provided at one of the lowest times in our lives.

“Given the severity of what happened to us on that night, we both feel very lucky that the consequences were not worse.

“As a final note, we would like to give a huge thanks to Gwent Police for keeping in contact throughout this ordeal and providing us with the information we needed to see this through. We would also like to thank the NHS for treating our injuries and doing a brilliant job of making us feel comfortable and safe following the events of that night. Our final thank you goes to the witness services for being a support network throughout and answering all of the difficult questions.

After the sentencing at Newport Crown Court, Sergeant Rob Webb praised the two women.

He said: “We welcome the sentence handed to McCauley Cox today, after his recent conviction for grievous bodily harm with intent following a crown court trial.

“Cox used his car as a weapon that night, as serious disorder broke out in a city centre street.

“His actions – captured in shocking CCTV images and shown to the jury - have forever changed the lives of two innocent young women who had enjoyed a night out.

“We would like to thank all the witnesses who came forward in support of this prosecution.

“This case highlights just how vital it is to speak out and share any evidence or information you may have about an offence – without this, we may not have been able to bring Cox to justice for this horrific crime.

“But most importantly, I would like to pay tribute to Emma Nicholls and Sophie Poole, who suffered life-changing injuries. Throughout the investigation and court proceedings, both women have been immensely brave and dignified. Their determination and positive outlook has been an inspiration to myself and my colleagues, and we wish them the very best with their ongoing recovery. We hope that today’s sentence offers a small amount of comfort, and can help them take a small step forward in their lives.”