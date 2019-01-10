‘We were robbed of a warm, kind hearted man’. Luton family pay tribute to grandfather as the man who caused his death is jailed

A Luton man has been sentenced to 10 years for causing the death of a father and grandfather in a head-on collision.

Muhammed Miah, aged 22, of Biscot Road, was found guilty of causing death by dangerous driving, causing death by driving with no insurance and causing death while driving while disqualified at Luton Crown Court yesterday (Wednesday, January 9) before appearing for sentencing.

The court previously heard that on May 30 last year, Miah was driving a black Audi RS3 Quattro along the B655 Barton Road, between Hexton and Pegsdon on the North Hertfordshire/Bedfordshire border.

A number of witnesses state that he was driving aggressively and well in excess of the 40mph speed limit. Just before 1.15pm, Miah performed a dangerous overtake on a blind summit. He was estimated to be travelling at nearly 110mph.

He collided head-on with a silver Kia Picanto travelling in the opposite direction, driven by 62-year-old David Edgar from Luton.

The father-of-three suffered a cardiac arrest at the scene and died in hospital later that day. Just 18 months earlier, he had lost his wife and had recently recovered from a serious illness himself.

Immediately following the collision, Miah fled the scene. He was later arrested and charged.

In a victim impact statement, David’s son Iain said: “Dave’s death was a senseless loss. It should not have happened. Dave was robbed of his life, his future, his family.

“We were all robbed of a warm, kind hearted man, who could light us up with his smiles and hugs, who was someone we could depend on, who supported and advised us.”

PC Carl Callan, from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “My thoughts are very much with David’s family on what is an extremely difficult day as they process the conclusion of the court case. I cannot imagine the pain they have been through since the day they lost David, and I want to pay tribute to their bravery throughout the investigation.

“On May 30 last year, Muhammed Miah chose to drive in a manner that has been described by experienced traffic officers as ‘the most dangerous they have ever seen’. He showed complete disregard for the safety of himself and others, and his decision to overtake led to the death of an innocent man. I hope he uses his time in prison to reflect on the life-long impact he has had on a whole family, who will forever feel David’s loss.

“I know the court result will never bring David back but I hope it offers his family some sense of closure on what has been an extremely distressing time for them.”

Miah was also sentenced to 18 months for causing death while driving without insurance and a further 18 months for causing death while driving while disqualified. These will run concurrently to the 10 year sentence.

He has been disqualified from driving for five years, which will begin on his release from prison. He will also have to take an extended re-test before he gets behind the wheel again