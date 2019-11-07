Witness appeal after 17-year-old girl stabbed at Luton Train Station

British Transport Police are looking for witnesses after a 17-year-old girl was stabbed at Luton Train Station yesterday.

Shortly before 4.50pm, officers received a report of a stabbing in the ticket hall of the station.

Luton Train Station

Officers quickly attended alongside paramedics, and a 17-year-old girl was found with two stab wounds to her leg.

She was taken immediately to hospital by ambulance.

Her injuries were not life-threatening or life-changing and she was discharged from hospital later that evening.

Enquiries are ongoing and there have been no arrests so far.

Anyone who witnessed what happened and has not already spoken to police is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference of 405 of 06/11/19.

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.