Bedfordshire Police have issued an appeal for witnesses after a man was assaulted in Houghton Regis.

Police say that a topless man asaulted another man several times at around 10.45pm on Wednesday (June 21) on St Andrews Lane. The suspect left on foot down Drury Lane towards the town centre.

Detective Constable Monika Gladysz said: “We are appealing for anyone who saw this incident or may have seen the man when he left the scene.

Police are asking witnesses to come forward

“Violence is never acceptable and if you saw anything please come forward.”

If you have any information, please call 101 or report online using reference number 40/33221/23