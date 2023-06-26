News you can trust since 1891
Witness appeal after assault by 'topless man' in Houghton Regis

Did you see anything?
By The Newsroom
Published 26th Jun 2023, 17:13 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Jun 2023, 17:13 BST

Bedfordshire Police have issued an appeal for witnesses after a man was assaulted in Houghton Regis.

Police say that a topless man asaulted another man several times at around 10.45pm on Wednesday (June 21) on St Andrews Lane. The suspect left on foot down Drury Lane towards the town centre.

Detective Constable Monika Gladysz said: “We are appealing for anyone who saw this incident or may have seen the man when he left the scene.

Police are asking witnesses to come forwardPolice are asking witnesses to come forward
“Violence is never acceptable and if you saw anything please come forward.”

If you have any information, please call 101 or report online using reference number 40/33221/23

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.