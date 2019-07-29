Witnesses sought after man punched and robbed in Luton

Police are investigating after a man was attacked and robbed in Luton last night.

At around 11.30pm, the victim was entering a block of flats on Kelvin Close, when he was approached by a man who asked what was in his bag.

Kelvin Close, Luton

The victim replied that it was food, then the man punched him in the face, grabbed the bag and ran off.

As the offender made off, he looked into the bag, then dropped it, and continued running away in the direction of New Town Road. He is described as black, of large build, and was wearing a grey tracksuit.

DC Richard Marshall, investigating, said: “This incident has left the victim understandably shaken.

“We are keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed anything, or who may have information.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact DC Marshall by calling 101, or through the online reporting centre, quoting reference number 40/43471/19.

Alternatively, please contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.