Witnesses urged to come forward after man in his 50s dies in Luton bus crash
and live on Freeview channel 276
Witnesses who saw a fatal crash involving a bus in Luton have been urged to report any information to the police.
At around 2:05pm yesterday (November 1), Bedfordshire Police were called to reports of a collision between a single-decker bus and a pedestrian, on Hitchin Road, close to the junction with Concorde Street.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Emergency services attended the scene, but the pedestrian – a man in his 50s – was pronounced dead shortly after. His next of kin has been informed and are currently being supported by specialist officers.
Detective Constable Neil Crosier from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: “Our thoughts first and foremost are with the family and friends of the man who died in this tragic incident.
“As we establish what happened and the circumstances around the collision, we are asking anyone who was in the area, saw the incident or had any dashcam footage that would help with our enquiries, to get in touch with us.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact police via here quoting Operation Hudson or reference 227 of November 1.