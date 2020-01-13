Woman and child injured in Five Springs flats fire discharged from hospital

A woman and a little boy who suffered serious smoke inhalation in a suspected arson attack in Luton have been discharged from hospital.

Emergency services were called to Five Springs just after 6.30pm on Friday, January 3, to reports of a fire.

Five Springs

The woman and child were rescued from the 14th floor but suffered serious effects of smoke inhalation and were hospitalised.

Two teenage boys, aged 15 and 16, were arrested on January 5 on suspicion of arson endangering life but have since been released on bail while the investigation continues.

Residents from Five Springs have taken to social media calling for stronger fire controls in the tower blocks, including sprinklers.

A Luton Borough Council spokesman said: "Our thoughts remain very much with those most affected by the fire and we will continue to do all we can to assist them at this time.

"We have written to residents at Five Springs and other high rise flats in the town assuring them that in this particular incident, all the emergency systems worked as intended.

"Together with the fire services we remain confident of the safety measures in place to protect all residents.

"The council is currently working hard on a thorough deep clean of the affected part of the block and once this has been done we will redecorate the area."