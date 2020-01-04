Woman and child suffer serious smoke inhalation after alleged arson attack in Luton

A family was taken to hospital suffering from smoke inhalation after a fire broke out at a block of flats in Luton yesterday.

Police were called to Five Springs just after 6.30pm to a report of fire breaking out in the communal lobby area on the 14th floor of one of the tower blocks.

Five Springs

A number of residents were evacuated for a short period of time while Beds Fire and Rescue Service tackled the blaze.

Emergency services attended and three people, a woman and two children, were taken to hospital.

The woman and one of the children remain in hospital and are being treated for serious smoke-related injuries.

DI Elaine Cook said: “We are currently investigating the circumstances of this incident and believe that the fire may have been started deliberately so we are appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anything suspicious to come forward.

“We are particularly keen to speak to a group of young people who were seen near the building at the time of the incident as they may have vital information that could help us with our enquiries.”

Cllr Tom Shaw, portfolio holder for housing at Luton Borough Council, added: “Our thoughts are with the family currently in hospital and all those affected by yesterday’s fire at the residential block of flats at Five Springs in Marsh Farm. I would like to thank the emergency services and our staff who responded quickly to the incident and for the support they offered to residents.

“We are cooperating with Bedfordshire Police who are investigating the incident and are appealing for witnesses, as they believe that the fire may have been started deliberately. If you have any information please call the Police on 101 or visit www.bedfordshire.police.uk/report and quote reference number 338 of 3 January. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously and in confidence on 0800 555 111.

“In the meantime our staff will continue with the clean-up operation and we have increased security in neighbouring properties. Over the coming days we will carry out any necessary repairs as well as assess the damage caused by the fire. If residents have any concerns over the weekend they can contact the council housing emergency repairs service on 0800 0147 333."

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call police on 101 or visit www.bedfordshire.police.uk/report and quote reference number 338 of 3 January.

Alternatively you can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously and in confidence on 0800 555 111.