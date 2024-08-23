Woman arrested after police find kilo of cocaine stashed in a fridge in Luton
Cocaine might be known as ice on the streets – but police officers were still shocked when they found a kilo of the drug hidden in a fridge.
A woman in her 30s has been arrested after police found the haul when they raided a house on Swasedale Road in Luton this morning (Friday).
Police joked: “You may have heard cocaine called by its street names snow, ice, and coke – items which you would ordinarily find in the fridge.
“Well, this morning, imagine our officers’ surprise when they found a kilo of cocaine in said fridge during a warrant in Luton.
“Not quite the ice-cold beverage they were expecting but a win for our continued efforts to take illegal drugs off our streets.”