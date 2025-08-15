Woman arrested for attempted murder after injured man found in Luton street

By Laura Hutchinson
Published 15th Aug 2025, 16:42 BST
Police car. Picture: Olivia Preston
A woman has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after an injured man was found in a Luton street.

Police were called to Bongrace Walk at around 4.30am this morning (Friday, August 15) where they found a man who is a believed to have fallen from a window.

He was taken to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

A woman in her 40s was arrested and remains in police custody for questioning.

Detective Inspector Steph Garfitt said: “We understand this incident may cause concern within the local community, and residents will notice an increased police presence in the area as we carry out our enquiries.

“We’re urging anyone who was in Bongrace Walk around the time of the incident to contact us if they saw or heard anything that could assist our investigation – even if it seems minor or insignificant.

“Even the smallest detail could prove vital to helping us piece together what happened.”

Anyone with information or CCTV or doorbell footage from the area in asked to call 101 or report online, quoting reference 53 of 15 August.

