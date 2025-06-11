Woman charged at Luton Airport after stealing suitcase at baggage reclaim

The woman being spoken to by officers. Picture: Luton Airport Police Unit

One holidaymaker was greeted by police officers after getting off of her flight at Luton Airport – and was charged for stealing a suitcase.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The woman was nicked as she returned for another holiday – one month after the offence – and as she made her way through arrivals, officers from the Luton Airport Policing Team were waiting with a pair of handcuffs.

She had been spotted taking someone’s suitcase during her last visit to the terminal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The team said: “She literally just swiped it from the belt and walked off!

"Undeniable evidence has resulted in a full admission and she will now have to go to court and deal with the consequences of her actions.”

The team reminded travellers that the airport has “CCTV everywhere”.