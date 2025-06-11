Woman charged at Luton Airport after stealing suitcase at baggage reclaim
One holidaymaker was greeted by police officers after getting off of her flight at Luton Airport – and was charged for stealing a suitcase.
The woman was nicked as she returned for another holiday – one month after the offence – and as she made her way through arrivals, officers from the Luton Airport Policing Team were waiting with a pair of handcuffs.
She had been spotted taking someone’s suitcase during her last visit to the terminal.
The team said: “She literally just swiped it from the belt and walked off!
"Undeniable evidence has resulted in a full admission and she will now have to go to court and deal with the consequences of her actions.”
The team reminded travellers that the airport has “CCTV everywhere”.