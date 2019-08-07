Woman dragged into Luton alleyway and stabbed in leg during attempted robbery

A woman was dragged into a Luton alleyway and stabbed in the leg during an attempted robbery near a takeaway.

Shortly after midnight this morning (Wednesday) a woman left the Lemon Crispy Chicken takeaway in Old Bedford Road, Luton.

Police News.

She was dragged into an alleyway next to the shop where a man attempted to steal her handbag.

During the struggle the victim suffered a minor stab wound to her leg.

The attacker is described as a black man in his 30s, around 5’10” and of slim build.

He had a short beard and was wearing black jogging bottoms and a black waterproof-type jacket with no hood.

He made off on foot down the alleyway.

Detective Sergeant Ryan Barnes said: “This sort of violent and unprovoked attack has no place on the streets of our county.

“If anyone was in the area at the time, saw anything or has any other information which can help with our investigation, please get in touch.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference 15 of today (7 August).

You can also report information via the online reporting centre on the Bedfordshire Police website.