Woman driver left 'shaken' after two thugs threaten her near Lilley

The incident happened on Lilley Road, heading towards the T-junction near Lilley

At 5pm on Monday, May 25, the 41-year-old victim was driving along Lilley Road, heading from Streatley towards Lilley, when a man in the road flagged her down.

He was then joined by another man who shouted at the lady to get of her car and demanded money.

The men then got back into a small, black car and drove away towards the T junction without taking anything.

The first man is described as white, aged around 20, slightly built and around 5’ 9" tall, with light brown hair. He had light brown stubble and a large bulbous nose. He was wearing a khaki-coloured peaked cap and a black hoody with a white line on its right sleeve. He was also wearing black jogging bottoms and black trainers.

The second man was also white, in his early 20s, around 5’ 7" tall and of a stocky build. He had dark and stubbly facial hair and was wearing a black hoody with the hood tightened around his face. He was also wearing black jogging bottoms, with white socks "that had mud on them" and black trainers.

DS Anna Luxon said: “This was a frightening incident for the victim, who although not physically harmed in any way, was very shaken by what happened.

"It appears the men left very quickly after making their demands without taking anything from the victim and we have had no further reports of this nature.

“However, we want to trace these men so if you think you know who may be responsible or you have any other information which could help our investigation, please get in touch as soon as possible.

“I would also urge people to be vigilant and if you find yourself in a similar situation, particularly if you are on your own, do not stop and continue on your journey until it is safe to stop and contact the police. I know many people do not like to ignore people who appear to be in trouble, but as long as you report the incident, they will be helped.”

Information can be reported online at herts.police.uk/report or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/38630/21.