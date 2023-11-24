Woman from Luton jailed for helping smuggle phones into HMP Woodhill in Milton Keynes

Phones were used to access and disseminate Islamist extremist material

A 24-year-old woman has been jailed after an investigation by Counter Terrorism Policing South East (CTPSE) found she was helping to smuggle phones into prison.

Rahimah De Silva, of Olympic Close, Luton, was today sentenced to six months’ imprisonment after pleading guilty to one count of conspiring to convey List B articles into prison. (24/11)

Between August 2020 and January 2021, De Silva conspired with her brother, Denny De Silva, to transport mobile phones and other components, such as SIM cards and chargers, into HMP Woodhill in Milton Keynes.

A Luton woman has been jailed for helping to smuggle phones into HMP Woodhill, above

Denny De Silva was serving a life sentence for murder at the prison and had been using the phones to access and disseminate Islamist extremist material.

In July, he pleaded guilty to two counts of dissemination of a terrorist publication, contrary to Section 2 of the Terrorism Act 2006, and one count of conspiring to convey List B articles into prison under section 40C of Prison Act 1952.

He was sentenced to 45 months’ imprisonment in September.

Detective Chief Superintendent Olly Wright, Head of Counter Terrorism Policing South East (CTPSE), said: “Rahimah De Silva has now been sentenced for conspiring with her brother to smuggle phones into prison.

“CTPSE works closely with the prison service to disrupt access to illicit items by those in prison, including preventing terrorists from spreading their radicalising influence behind bars.

“We continue to work tirelessly to keep our communities safe from terrorism, but we can’t do it without your help. If you see or hear something unusual or suspicious and think someone may be engaging in terrorist activity or beginning to follow the wrong path, please do trust your instincts and act by reporting it to us.”

You can do this in in confidence at gov.uk/ACT. Action Counters Terrorism.

However, in an emergency, always dial 999.